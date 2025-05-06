After the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, people from all backgrounds in Pakistan, including politicians and Muslim clerics have been giving controversial comments repeatedly on camera. After Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan has been “supporting, backing, and funding” terrorism for three decades, a Muslim cleric has also lashed out on Pakistan for the country’s “oppressive” behaviour towards its own people.

Viral video of Pakistani cleric exposing government

Abdul Aziz Ghazi, who is considered a controversial cleric in Pakistan, gave a full throttle controversial statement while delivering a sermon at Islamabad’s Lal Masjid and claimed that if Pakistan goes to war against India, it would not be an Islamic war.

His video lashing out on Pakistan has been going viral on social media where he reveals the internal conflicts going on in Pakistan due to the oppressive behaviour of Pakistan’s government towards its own people. He reveals that the country is going deep in crisis as the Pakistani state is perpetrating systemic violence and injustice against its citizens.

‘Pak fighter jets bomb own people’

While delivering sermons to the congregation during Friday prayers at Lal Masjid, Aziz Ghazi asked, “If a war breaks out between Pakistan and India, how many of you will support Pakistan? Raise your hands.” The hall did not resonate with any answer making it clear what the answer was, understanding this silence for some time, Ghazi said, “Very few hands are visible. That means a good level of awareness has developed. The issue is that the war between Pakistan and India is not an Islamic war.”

He further said, “Today, the system in Pakistan is a system of disbelief (kufr), a tyrannical system, worse than that of India. There isn’t as much oppression in India as there is in Pakistan. Has there been a horrific incident like Lal Masjid in India?”

Cementing his claims, he referred to incidents in Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he questioned, “Have such atrocities occurred in India as they have in Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Have their fighter jets bombed their own people the way ours have? Are so many people reported missing in India? Here, people are exhausted from staging protests in search of their loved ones. Here, clerics are missing, journalists are missing, Tehreek-e-Insaf members are missing.”

The viral video has prompted reactions on social media, with many netizens now claiming that Ghazi who was a big supporter of Pakistan has now openly turned against the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government.