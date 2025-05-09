The young activist is well known for speaking out on climate change and other global issues.

Indian climate activist Licypriya Kangujam recently shared a message of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her statement came at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were high due to terror attacks. Licypriya, who is just 12 years old, said she was once a strong critic of PM Modi, but her views have now changed.

The young activist is well known for speaking out on climate change and other global issues. In the past, she had often questioned the government’s policies. However, in a social media post, she admitted that she was "misguided" earlier. Licypriya praised PM Modi’s leadership and said she now respects his role in handling the country, especially in difficult times like these.

In her message, she strongly criticised Western countries and media for staying silent when Indian civilians, including children, were killed in terrorist attacks. She questioned why some international voices speak up only when such events happen in Europe or America. Licypriya said that Indian lives are equally important and should not be ignored.

Her statement received both support and criticism online. Some praised her for being brave enough to admit her mistake, while others said she should still hold the government accountable for important issues like climate change. Licypriya, however, made it clear that supporting the country and its leader in a time of crisis does not mean giving up on asking tough questions.

She also urged world leaders to speak out against terrorism everywhere, not just in select countries. Licypriya’s post went viral, and many people shared it with messages of solidarity.

Also read: Meet Journalist Yalda Hakim whose grilling interview of Pakistan ministers exposed its terror connection