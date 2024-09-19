Amid Ind vs Ban, why is 'boycottBangladeshCricket' trending on social media? Know here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

IAS Puja Khedkar case latest update: Delhi HC issues...; Know details here

IAS Puja Khedkar case latest update: Delhi HC issues...; Know details here

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

7 alternatives to butter for a healthy lifestyle

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

Kangana Ranaut makes shocking claim, says Bollywood actors assault, exploit women: 'They call them to their home for...'

Kangana Ranaut makes shocking claim, says Bollywood actors assault, exploit women: 'They call them to their home for...'

HomeViral

Viral

Amid Ind vs Ban, why is 'boycottBangladeshCricket' trending on social media? Know here

People on the social media are using #BoycottBangladeshCricket and urging Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to host Bangladesh

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

Amid Ind vs Ban, why is 'boycottBangladeshCricket' trending on social media? Know here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While the focus of the cricket fans shifts from the T20Is to the Test series between India and Bangladesh, the social media is flooded with the hashtag #BoycottBangladeshCricket. This trending topic has come up at a time when there are increasing incidents concerning violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, and different right-wing groups in India are demanding a boycott of the series.

The context to this issue is in the recent trends of increased hostility towards the Hindu community in Bangladesh. After a series of protests in Dhaka and Chattogram where thousands of people called for protection from attacks, right-wing outfits such as the Hindu Mahasabha have come out in the open. They say that inviting the Bangladesh cricket team in such conditions is sending a wrong signal, which can be interpreted as the team’s endorsement of the attacks on Hindus.

The Hindu Mahasabha Vice President, Dr. Jaiveer Bharadwaj, has not ruled out the possibility of protests at the venues of the cricket matches. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and call off the matches for fear of looting of cricket grounds. This has prompted the group to threaten to cause havoc during matches if their demands are not met, while there are increasing calls for a boycott on social media.

People on the social media are using #BoycottBangladeshCricket and urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to host Bangladesh under such conditions. While the talks go on in the social media platforms, it is yet to be seen how this will affect the turnout and viewership of the matches.

The first Test match is scheduled to be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, from September 19–23; the second Test match will be held at Green Park, Kanpur, and the three T20Is will be played at different venues. However, many fans are happy with India’s squad, particularly with the inclusion of the star player Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action for quite some time now.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals world record in Tests, becomes 2nd batter to...

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals world record in Tests, becomes 2nd batter to...

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

ICC announces new prize money for World Cups, women cricketers to now get more than...

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became bigger than SRK, Salman after debut; signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement