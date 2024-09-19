Amid Ind vs Ban, why is 'boycottBangladeshCricket' trending on social media? Know here

While the focus of the cricket fans shifts from the T20Is to the Test series between India and Bangladesh, the social media is flooded with the hashtag #BoycottBangladeshCricket. This trending topic has come up at a time when there are increasing incidents concerning violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, and different right-wing groups in India are demanding a boycott of the series.



The context to this issue is in the recent trends of increased hostility towards the Hindu community in Bangladesh. After a series of protests in Dhaka and Chattogram where thousands of people called for protection from attacks, right-wing outfits such as the Hindu Mahasabha have come out in the open. They say that inviting the Bangladesh cricket team in such conditions is sending a wrong signal, which can be interpreted as the team’s endorsement of the attacks on Hindus.



The Hindu Mahasabha Vice President, Dr. Jaiveer Bharadwaj, has not ruled out the possibility of protests at the venues of the cricket matches. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and call off the matches for fear of looting of cricket grounds. This has prompted the group to threaten to cause havoc during matches if their demands are not met, while there are increasing calls for a boycott on social media.



People on the social media are using #BoycottBangladeshCricket and urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to host Bangladesh under such conditions. While the talks go on in the social media platforms, it is yet to be seen how this will affect the turnout and viewership of the matches.



The first Test match is scheduled to be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, from September 19–23; the second Test match will be held at Green Park, Kanpur, and the three T20Is will be played at different venues. However, many fans are happy with India’s squad, particularly with the inclusion of the star player Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action for quite some time now.