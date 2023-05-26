Amid heatwave, viral video of woman distributing gamchas to rickshaw-pullers wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Staying indoors and staying hydrated are the only ways for Indians to get any relief from the hot until it rains again. People who cannot resist coming out in this sweltering weather, on the other hand, endure the brunt of the circumstance. Among the many people on the list are street sellers. And this recently viral video shows how kindness can go a long way during such circumstances. Well the clip shows a woman distributing gamchas to rickshaw-pullers and street-vendors to beat the heat. Yes you heard it right.

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a heatwave warning, so we have distributed “Gamcha” to rickshaw pullers, Street Vendors who are working hard throughout the day. Our only endeavor is to make things a tad bit comfortable for them.pic.twitter.com/O9JjGZXL3A May 24, 2023

The viral video is shared on Twitter by social worker Khushi Pandey. She can be seen in the video passing gamchas (cotton towels) to rickshaw pullers and street sellers to provide some relief from the searing heat.

Khushi shared the clip with a caption that reads, “As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a heatwave warning, so we have distributed ‘Gamcha’ to rickshaw pullers, Street Vendors who are working hard throughout the day. Our only endeavor is to make things a tad bit comfortable for them,”

The video has received over 412k views and numerous reactions. People complimented Pandey for her thoughtful gesture. Many individuals stated that others should step forward to do similar things for people who are compelled to work outside to make a living.

“Thank you girl, God bless you. Your parents have brought you up well,” complimented a Twitter user. “So sweet and cute. God bless you girl with tons of blessings, happiness, love and a very healthy life with huge success in life,” wrote another. "This is so heartwarming, May God bless you always,” posted a third.