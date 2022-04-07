Amid fuel price hike, Tamil Nadu couple gets petrol and diesel as wedding present

The petrol and diesel prices have been increasing in the country for the past few weeks.

In many cities, petrol prices have already crossed Rs 110 per litre. Fuel prices were raised 14 times in the past 16 days.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41, while diesel costs Rs 96.67 a litre.

Amid the fuel price hike, a wedding reception was held at Cheyyur in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. In this marriage, the friends of groom Gresh Kumar and bride Kirtana gave them a surprise gift.

As can be seen in the picture, the bride and groom are standing on the stage and their friends came and gifted them one litre of petrol and one litre of diesel.

READ | Who is Farah Khan, 'Bushra's frontwoman' accused of fleeing Pakistan with USD 90,000 bag?

The couple accepted this gift with a laugh. Now, this picture has become viral on social media. After seeing the picture, netizens are giving their respective reactions.

Let us inform you that in the last 15 days in Tamil Nadu, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by about Rs 9.

Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel 14 times since March 22. Both diesel and petrol have become costlier by more than Rs 10. Since November 4, 2021, the oil companies did not increase their prices for about four months till March 22.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, crude oil went above USD 100 per barrel in the global market and now companies are continuously increasing the prices to compensate for this pressure.

The rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.