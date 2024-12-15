Srinivas recently drew attention with his latest post, asking whether he should pursue a green card, having already waited three years for the citizenship status. Musk's reply to his query has generated significant buzz online.

As part of US President-elect Donald Trump's undertaking the largest deportation in American history, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified approximately 1.5 million individuals for deportation. Around 18,000 undocumented Indian nationals are among those listed, putting them at risk of being deported back to India. Amid this, billionaire Elon Musk sparked a social media frenzy with his response to a post by Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI.

Srinivas recently drew attention with his latest post, asking whether he should pursue a green card, having already waited three years for the citizenship status. Musk's reply to Srinivas' query has generated significant buzz online. Srinivas wrote, "I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?" Little did he know, his question would catch the attention of none other than Musk, who responded with a simple yet impactful "Yes." Thrilled Srinivas expressed his gratitude with a red heart emoji and a folded hands emoticon. This exchange grabbed major attention, with netizens sharing their views.

A user reacted, “They don't like foreigners here anymore. But good luck trying.” the second user said, “Yes America needs to steal all the brilliant minds to win the upcoming AGI incursion.” “No because you want to violate employment law and religious accommodation laws by doing away with weekends,” reacted another user.

Srinivas, an IIT graduate holds a PhD from the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. He began his career as a research intern at OpenAI, later transitioning to similar roles at prominent tech companies such as Google and DeepMind. Before co-founding his AI company, Srinivas returned to OpenAI, where he worked as a research scientist. This is not the first time, Srinivas and Musk interacted on X. Earlier, when Srinivas expressed his frustration with the current system, stating that it's easier for criminals to enter the US illegally than for highly talented individuals to do so legally. Musk responded by referencing the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and President-elect Donald Trump, expressing his confidence that they will address this issue.

For the unversed, Musk donated a staggering $260 million to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Musk's support for Trump was believed to be motivated by the potential benefits of deregulation for his industries, including AI and space exploration.