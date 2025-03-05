Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a cryptic post on Instagram amid his ongoing divorce with Dhanashree. Not specifying his intention, he talked about ‘Karma’.

Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a cryptic post on Instagram amid his ongoing divorce with Dhanashree. Not specifying his intention, he talked about ‘Karma’. Since the relationship controversy of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree around their divorce rumours earlier, they have been posting cryptic posts on social media on regular intervals. Their posts become viral as soon as they come. Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent post is one among the series of cryptic posts.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s post on karma

In his recent post, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a few pictures of him exuding style, sporting a sleek black tee under a grey overcoat, teaming with charcoal cargo pants and crisp white sneakers. But what drove Instagram users and his fans to react on his pictures was his caption that read, “Karma never loses an address.” It is clear from the caption that Yuzvendra mind has been constantly occupied with his divorce with Dhanashree.

Social media reacts to Yuzevndra Chahal’s post

Social media users gave their interpretation of the post. One of the users wrote, “Dhanashree hate button,” while another remarked, “Real Men After Divorce.” “Bro's happy in his own world nowadays,” commented one user.

In the past few days Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a few cryptic posts with pictures of himself posing and smiling. In his post before this he posted a few pictures of him with the caption, “conquer”. In the past few weeks one of his posts was about his travelling to mountains with the caption, “peace”. Another post in the last few days saw him being happy with different interesting poses with a caption, “Happy looks goood on me, what you think?”

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorce update

Not just Yuzvendra, Dhanashree Verma has also moved on amid their divorce proceedings. Two weeks back, Dhanashree shared a video of herself reaching the Mumbai airport. She was seen posing happily for the shutterbugs and interacting with them. She was seen saying to the shutterbugs, “Kaam pe jaa rahi hoon” (Going for work). While posing for them she was all smiling and even photographed with a fan.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s lawyer Nitin K Gupta cleared that the couple have filed for divorce. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice.” In court, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra disclosed that they had been living apart for a year and a half, citing "compatibility issues" as the reason for seeking a divorce.