Dhanashree's latest pictures have sparked widespread interest, with fans and followers eagerly awaiting confirmation about her relationship with Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has been making waves on social media with her recent posts. Despite rumours of an impending divorce, Dhanashree continues to share stunning photos and videos on Instagram, garnering significant attention from fans. Although neither Dhanashree nor Yuzvendra Chahal has publicly confirmed the divorce rumours, their actions on social media suggest a rift. The couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling speculation about their marital status.

Dhanashree's latest pictures have sparked widespread interest, with fans and followers eagerly awaiting confirmation about her relationship with Chahal. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, she took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures. In one snap, she's seen flaunting her fit physique in a mirror selfie, taken inside the gym while wearing workout gear. But that's not all - she also posted several photos of herself rocking different stylish short dresses. Alongside the pictures, she playfully captioned, "Aaj toh cake banta hai" (Today, I get to eat cake!).

Dhanashree's post has sparked curiosity among her followers. Fans are flooding her comments section with questions, including inquiries about her husband Chahal's whereabouts and the occasion for which she wants to celebrate with cake. Despite the speculation, many fans are showering her with love and admiration, expressing their affection through heart emojis.

On the other hand, Chahal posted a series of photos from seemingly a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. “You are enough just as you are! Don't let anyone make you feel otherwise,” he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Dhanashree and Chahal have been maintaining a distance from each other, with both being occupied with their respective commitments. Chahal is currently focused on preparing for IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Dhanashree continues to captivate her massive fan base, 6.2 million followers on Instagram, generating buzz with her engaging posts.