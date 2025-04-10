As Former US First Lady Michelle Obama did not attend few high-profile events in 2025 and her husband former US president Barack Obama was seen going solo at several of these events, rumours about their divorce started making rounds. Dismissing these rumours, she opened up about her marriage.

However, dismissing these rumours, Michelle Obama opened up about her marriage and her personal life during and after two terms in the White House. In a podcast with actress Sophia Bush, she mostly revealed about how she perceived her life and herself while juggling with the stress and impact the time at White House had on her relationship and herself.

Michelle Obama's personal priorities

She said that while raising their two daughters, she was unable to find time for her but now that they have grown up to be adults, she is now prioritising her time and taking care of her well-being. “I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn’t give myself that freedom. Maybe even as much as I let my kids live their own lives, I use their lives as an excuse for why I couldn’t do something," said Michelle Obama.

The Former US First Lady Michelle Obama did not attend the President Donald Trump's second inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter as she was mainly focused on her well being and personal time. Lately, she has not been very active socially or politically and has been highly vocal about women's personal time and their independence. “And now that’s gone. And so now I have to look at my — I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, was a real big example of me, myself looking at something that I was supposed to do — you know, without naming names — and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do."

Woman first

She even talked about how women and even high profile ones like her hesitate to put themselves first. "That's the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with, like disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know - they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

Barack Obama on strained relationship

Barack Obama also highlighted how the stress of his presidency and politics were straining their relationship. His views come at a time when the couple has not been seen together at public events recently. While speaking with Steven Tepper, Hamilton College President, Barack admitted, “I was in a deep deficit with my wife.” Obama also admitted to the pressure of his two presidencies during the period 2009 to 2017, was impacting their marriage. “So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he told Tepper, hinting at efforts to rekindle joy in their relationship.