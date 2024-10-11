Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee's latest picture from the Durga Puja celebration sparks reconciliation rumours.

YouTuber married couple Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee’s relationship takes a dramatic turn. The couple sparked divorce rumours after Rathee sought guidance from spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan over infidelity and her children's custody issues. However, a new social media post hints that the estranged couple may be reconciling.

On Thursday, Taneja took to his Instagram and shared a series of happy pictures with his wife and daughter Kiara. The couple celebrated Durga Puja and struck poses for selfies together. In one of the photos, Tanjea stood next to Rathee and Kiara, sparking reconciliation rumours. Sharing the photo dump, Taneja wrote, “Durga Pooja celebration!” This development comes weeks after both Taneja and Rathee admitted to trouble in paradise, and requested privacy from fans from their separate Instagram handle. It is also expected that the couple might have come together for the happiness of their children.

Earlier, Rathee posted an emotional video addressing separation rumours. She accepted that everything is not well in her marital life. On Taneja’s cheating speculations, she said that she needed no validation from others about his loyalty or principles. On the other hand, Taneja tweeted, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation.”

Meanwhile, Taneja and Rathee tied the knot in 2015. The couple had been dishing out major relationship goals on their YouTube channel Flying Beast ever since. However, several theories around their separation rumours have been surfacing online, prompting concerns among fans. Taneja is a former pilot and Rathee works as a captain on the Airbus A320. They have two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Besides Flying Beast, Taneja runs Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa.