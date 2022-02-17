Amid Canada's trucker protests, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posts meme comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler

The truckers’ protests in Canada have sparked a lot of tensions in the country, with the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government trying to contain the situation over the past few days. Amid this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sparked a controversy on Twitter.

Elon Musk is known to be vocal and at times controversial about his opinions, and he often posts a lot of hilarious and at times, outrageous things on his Twitter account, making the world’s richest man the talk of the town most of the time.

Now, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is facing backlash on the Twitterverse for posting a meme that features Adolf Hitler, which is being considered offensive and unsavory by many.

The meme was posted when Musk was responding to a news report surrounding the protests in Canada, which said that the Canadian government had ordered financial institutions not to interact with dozens of crypto addresses tied to the nation's ongoing trucker protests.

Replying to this report on Twitter, Musk posted the meme of Adolf Hitler which sparked a row on the microblogging site. The meme features a photo of Hitler, with the caption “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

This meme was instantly met with a lot of criticism on Twitter, with several users accusing Musk of “exploiting the tragedy of all the people who suffered” during the Nazi regime created by Adolf Hitler.

The official account of the Auschwitz Memorial commented, “Using the image of Adolf Hitler & therefore exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, was humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany created by him is sad & disturbing. It disrespects the memory of all victims & hurts many people.”

Another user wrote on Twitter, “I try not to wade into these things, but this is in poor taste at the very least. It’s been a trend with his tweets lately and endears me less and less to what is otherwise a transformative company.”

This came soon after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a national emergency in response to the ongoing nationwide truckers’ protests, which are happening due to various Covid-19 related guidelines including vaccine mandates.