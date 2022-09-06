Amid Bangalore floods, upGrad CEO travels to office on a tractor, watch video here

As citizens of Bangalore are facing the wrath of heavy rains and flooded roads, the CEO of edtech unicorn upGrad has shared a video of himself commuting to work on a tractor. Arjun Mohan posted the video of himself on LinkedIn with the caption "I had to walk 7km, take a tractor to cross waist-deep water and hitch rides from...bikers". He clarified that he went to work because his home was without electricity. He sarcastically criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka government mentioning that “Quite an adventurous day and looks like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka govt has decided to do everything to keep us healthy with all the walking”.

He also stated that Bellandur; a prime office area in Bangalore, is home to some of the biggest tech brands in the World. “Their Indian HQ with the best coders are located here and the area contributes to double-digit % of India’s software exports. It’s also one of the fastest growing clusters for product companies in India,” he further added.

In the comment section, he was criticised and questioned about why he didn’t opt to work from home to which he replied, “I'm not against WFH; the flexibility to improve productivity is welcome and my organisation has a robust WFH and WFO policy. However, to work online, one needs power and internet and both won't exist if your electric room which is in the basement is flooded. As a precaution, you are supposed to shut down the power systems till the water is drained off. Hence the absence of both made me take the trek. Hope that clarifies”.

Bangalore streets are blocked and flights have been delayed. All techies and ORR have asked to work from home since commuting seems next to impossible. The IMD has issued a yellow warning and has predicted heavy rainfall in the city till the 9th of September.