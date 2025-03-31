Kristen Fischer, an American content creator, moved to India a few years ago. Through her social media posts, she keeps giving her followers glimpses of her life in India. Recently, Fischer shared why she thinks her kids will benefit from growing up in the country.

In a detailed post on Instagram, Fischer shared a whole list of benefits she believes her kids will gain from growing up in India. From cultural awareness to strong family bonds, the content creator's post has everything an Indian will be proud of!

Check out the post here

"My kids will benefit so much by growing up in India. Here are just a few of the ways they will be better off spending their childhood in India instead of the USA", the post was captioned.

Here's a list of reason Fischer points out -

1. Cultural Awareness & Adaptability: Living in India will expose my children to a rich diversity of cultures, languages, and customs. This helps them develop a deep understanding and appreciation for different cultures, encouraging open-mindedness and adaptability.

2. Multilingualism: India is home to numerous languages and dialects. My kids will learn Hindi and be exposed to many other languages, alongside English. Being multilingual boosts cognitive development improves communication skills, and enhances future job prospects.

3. Global Perspective: Growing up in India, my children will gain a broader worldview. They learn about global issues, regional challenges, and differing societal norms, which helps them develop a more nuanced perspective on global citizenship.

4. Resilience and Independence: Living in a different country requires children to navigate challenges, from adjusting to a new school system to understanding local customs. This builds resilience, problem-solving skills, and independence.

5. Emotional Intelligence: Being exposed to diverse social norms and family structures in India will help my kids develop higher emotional intelligence. They learn to interact with a variety of people and understand different emotional cues, improving empathy and social skills.

6. Strong Family Bonds: In many Indian families, there is an emphasis on close-knit relationships and extended family networks. This provides my kids with a sense of belonging, emotional support, and deeper familial connections that is very different from the more individualistic American model.

7. Appreciation for Simplicity & Gratitude: Living in a country where some regions experience stark contrasts between wealth and poverty can teach children the value of gratitude, simplicity, and the importance of appreciating what they have.

7. Connection to Global Networks: My kids will form friendships with people from all over the world. These connections can serve as a global network for their benefit in their career later in life.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Your children are very fortunate to live and be raised in the Indian culture", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "You are full of positivity and very open minded to adapt to new culture, society and environment. I love your videos. Keep rocking".

A third joined, "I think they benefit from having open minded, empathetic and adventurous parents too".