American woman learns Marathi for her Indian husband, his reaction goes viral, netizens say 'Cutest thing on internet today'

A heartwarming video on Instagram is gaining popularity across different cultures. An American woman documented her journey to learn Marathi for her Indian husband. Candacé Karne, married to Aniket Karne from Maharashtra, posted a video where she attempts to speak basic Marathi phrases with her husband.

In the now-viral video, Candace attempts to speak in Marathi with her husband, which visibly amazes him. In fact, her husband seems rather astonished as she greets him with "Shubh Sakal" in Marathi, to which he replies with a warm smile.

Later in the video it can be seen that she continues with "Namaskar" and asks, “Raatri jevaaylaa kaay ahe?” (What’s for dinner?), to which he casually replies that he has cooked chicken. To which she responed with a delighted “Dhanyawaad” (thank you), which prompts another warm smile from her husband.

Social media reaction

Candace's endearing efforts to learn her husband's language and culture have resulted in an outpouring of support from Indians worldwide in the comments section. The video has gained over 1.7 million views.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "this is cutest thing I’ve ever seen," while another user said, "Plz once call him AHOOO, that's what a Marathi woman call her husband."

A third wrote, "That smile when you were talking to him in his native language was like. ‘This is why I love this woman."

"He is low key so proud," said a forth user.

A fifth user said, "Cutest thing on internet today."

