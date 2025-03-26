The vlogger shared clips from the lavish Indian wedding on his Instagram account a day ago, showcasing his energetic dance moves on the dance floor and his easy camaraderie with his auto driver's family.

An American travel vlogger, Jack Rosenthal, who always dreamt of experiencing a grand Indian wedding, saw his wish come true through a fortunate coincidence. Rosenthal was invited to attend an Indian wedding by his tuk-tuk driver in Delhi, prompting the American vlogger to adjust his travel plans to partake in an authentic desi celebration.

Rosenthal shared clips from the lavish Indian wedding on his Instagram account a day ago, showcasing his energetic dance moves on the dance floor and his easy camaraderie with his auto driver's family.

His video captures him dancing and laughing with the auto driver's family. The American travel vlogger took to the dance floor with gusto and even tried henna on his hands.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the video with caption, “For the plot: After spending the day with our tuk-tuk driver Raju… we told him how much we wanted to experience an Indian wedding. As fate would have it, his cousin was getting married the following week, and he insisted we must come

“So, without hesitation we rearranged our travel plans and headed back to Delhi a week later to attend a real Indian wedding… 1000% worth it!

He concluded his post with praising Indians for their hospitality. “Indian kindness and hospitality is truly amazing,” he said.

His impressive dance moves and effortless bonding with the Indian guests drew widespread appreciation and admiration.

One user wrote, "welcome to India, india is a incredible country," while other said, "that’s so freaking awesome."

“I hope you have a great experience in our beautiful country," read another comment.

“You bestied so hard! Love it,” wrote one person.