American star Sharon Stone seen swooning over Bollywood's King Khan at film event, video goes viral | Pic: Twitter/@Unreal_Ann

Recently, the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah honoured Bollywood's King Khan for his contributions to the industry. Many well-known celebrities, including American actress Sharon Stone, British director Guy Ritchie, director Oliver Stone, and Egyptian legend Yousra, were invited the grand event.

There were also numerous well-known Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and AR Rahman. Shah Rukh Khan sat next to American actress Sharon Stone, and she was seen fangirling over him. Even a Hollywood icon like Sharon Stone was thrilled when Shah Rukh Khan sat down next to her at the event.

Internet users are being won over by the video of Sharon Stone's reaction that has gone viral. With the caption, "My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her," Twitter user Ann posted the now-viral video to social media.

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

One of the users wrote, "I didn't realise who it was first. Later people told it was Sharon Stone.. The effect this man has on even the biggest of Hollywood stars..." while another one wrote, "I had to really confirm who that lady is. Such an iconic response." One commented, "Absolutely! So gratifying. That escalation of shock! surprise! recognition! complete fangirling! And he solicitously bending over to greet her".

Shah Rukh Khan received an honour at the event as well, and he addressed the audience in Arabic while accepting the award. "First of all, my attempt at Arabic here," he began, greeting the audience as they erupted in cheers. Shah Rukh Khan also made a lengthy speech about how cinema unites people.

The Pathaan actor claimed that, for him and others, movies are essential to life and described cinema as a language that everyone can understand. The actor also spoke about the disappearance of linguistic barriers while emphasising regional and international cinema. He went on to say that films beautifully embrace diversity and discuss differences.

The upcoming film "Pathaan," which is scheduled for release early next year, will feature Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also play the lead roles in the Siddharth Anand-directed film.

