American mom explains why raising her kids in India is better than in US: 'My children will benefit...'

Kristen Fisher, a mother of three, shared a video on Instagram of one of her children walking on the street, presumably in India, along with a detailed caption explaining her perspective.

Kristen Fisher, a mother of three, shared a video on Instagram of one of her children walking on the street, presumably in India, along with a detailed caption explaining her perspective.

"My children will benefit greatly from growing up in India. Here are some ways it would be better for them to spend their childhood in India rather than the US," she said.

Fisher listed several reasons. Take a look at them:

Cultural awareness and adaptability

Multilingualism

Global perspective

Resilience and independence

Emotional intelligence

Strong family bonds

Appreciation for simplicity and gratitude

Connecting to a global network

Social media users reactions:

Users on social media expressed their opinions in the comments section of the post. While many users appreciated her idea, some had a different opinion.

One user said, "Your children are so lucky to live and grow up in Indian culture," while another said, "I was impressed by your willingness to learn and appreciate diversity."

One user said, "When Indians are leaving India and coming to live in the US, it is heartening to see that not only do they have a contrasting opinion in mind, but they are also living their lives accordingly."

One user asked, "What you said is true. Do they remember their life before you came to India? If not, that's all they remember; there will be no comparison for them. If they move back to the US in the future, it will be a huge culture shock for them. Will they even speak American English?" He further added, "They might feel like foreigners in their own country and where they live. There is definitely a downside to this that is not clear yet."

Kristen Fisher, who moved to India with her husband and three daughters in 2021, works at a web development firm. She often shares her domestic work experiences in India through videos on Instagram.

