American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts online, WATCH

The clip shared by Eric O'Daly on Instagram shows him performing what many online listeners have called a "beautiful rendition of this classical piece".

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts online, WATCH
A video of a US man singing the Indian classical thumri Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared by Eric O'Daly on Instagram shows him performing what many online listeners have called a "beautiful rendition of this classical piece".

"I heard this thumri more than a decade ago, and its beautiful melody is still in my mind. I am not a thumri singer, but it is worth sharing," Eric wrote in the caption.

Watch the viral video

 

 

Social media reactions

One user wrote, "Amazing voice! Where did you learn this thumri? I am also a classical singer. I am curious?''

Another user said, ''Wow, you really have a great classical voice.''

A third user commented, ''Good job, Eric. I’m not sure if we ever met. But it seems you may have picked it up from a YouTube post of mine. Hope we meet someday. I performed about 2 years back at the new concert hall of DePaul University in Chicago. God bless.''

Another user wrote, ''Wow! I learnt this bandish last year and it's still one of my favourites. Love your rendition.''

About the song

The thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori', composed in Raag Kafi, is often played during Holi. This song, which means "Play Holi with Shyam today", symbolises the playful bond between Krishna (Shyam) and the gopis in Braj.

Also read: 'Habibi, this is Hyderabad': Russian model praises HITEC city, calls it India’s Dubai

 

