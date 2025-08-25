American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts online, WATCH

PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
VIRAL
The clip shared by Eric O'Daly on Instagram shows him performing what many online listeners have called a "beautiful rendition of this classical piece".
A video of a US man singing the Indian classical thumri Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori has gone viral on social media.
"I heard this thumri more than a decade ago, and its beautiful melody is still in my mind. I am not a thumri singer, but it is worth sharing," Eric wrote in the caption.
One user wrote, "Amazing voice! Where did you learn this thumri? I am also a classical singer. I am curious?''
Another user said, ''Wow, you really have a great classical voice.''
A third user commented, ''Good job, Eric. I’m not sure if we ever met. But it seems you may have picked it up from a YouTube post of mine. Hope we meet someday. I performed about 2 years back at the new concert hall of DePaul University in Chicago. God bless.''
Another user wrote, ''Wow! I learnt this bandish last year and it's still one of my favourites. Love your rendition.''
The thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori', composed in Raag Kafi, is often played during Holi. This song, which means "Play Holi with Shyam today", symbolises the playful bond between Krishna (Shyam) and the gopis in Braj.
