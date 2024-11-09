The proposed American City near Noida Airport will include colleges, industry, luxury residences, and entertainment, with USD 32 billion investment and Pennsylvania-inspired facilities.

Plans are underway to build a large, American-inspired city near the Noida International Airport, within the Yamuna Authority area. Named “American City,” this project is envisioned as a thriving hub with extensive educational, industrial, housing, and entertainment facilities. The project is expected to create over 10,000 jobs, develop more than 4,000 luxury residences, and build 3,000 centers for the American Business Leadership School.

Set to take shape in sectors 22D, 22E, and 5A, the city will cover 1,200 acres of land. It will feature world-class educational institutions and specialized centers for the dramatic arts, crafts, and fine arts. The US consultancy firm Blue Sky Vantage has prepared the blueprint for this ambitious project, which aims to bring a wide range of opportunities. Besides direct employment in various sectors, the city will also create many indirect jobs in transportation, logistics, and construction. The project allocates 100 acres for educational facilities and another 100 acres for residential buildings, while the remaining land will host an extensive township. Industrial zones within the township will focus on cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and management.

Officials estimate that American City will attract a significant investment of USD 32 billion in the Yamuna region over the next six years. The campus will promote a well-rounded approach to education by including art, sports, and advanced technology facilities. Various art forms, such as clay sculpture, dance, drama, and theater, will be available alongside traditional educational institutions like universities and schools.

In addition to these developments, Minda Corporation Private Limited, a Fortune 500 company specializing in vehicle parts, will establish a manufacturing unit within the area. This facility will occupy 22 acres in Sector 24, an area allocated by the Yamuna Authority. Minda Corporation is expected to invest Rs 644 crore, generating employment for approximately 2,200 people. Dr. Arunvir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Authority, confirmed that Minda has expressed strong interest in this investment and will be provided with 88,638 square meters (around 22 acres) of industrial land.

The American City project is inspired by Pennsylvania in the United States, with plans to incorporate a variety of sports and recreational facilities similar to those in the American city. Planned amenities include aquatic centers, equestrian centers, and sports complexes, both indoor and outdoor. A cricket academy will cater to top Indian and international players, while a state-of-the-art athletic performance center will provide elite facilities for fitness, nutrition, and health. The center will support athletes at the state, national, and international levels.

Furthermore, a large golf course will be built on 150 acres, enhancing the recreational appeal of the area. Officials highlight that these facilities mirror those available in Pennsylvania, aiming to replicate this successful model within Yamuna City.

Yamuna Authority CEO Dr. Arunvir Singh stated that preparations for developing American City have begun, with a letter of intent already issued to the consulting company overseeing the project’s design. This project promises to become a landmark in the Yamuna region, attracting investment, talent, and tourism to Uttar Pradesh.