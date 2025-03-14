The Boeing 737-800 plane was scheduled to fly down to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Colorado Springs Airport. However, it was diverted to the Denver airport. There were 178 people -- including six crew members -- aboard the plane.

A fire broke out on an American Airlines plane at the Denver International Airport in Colorado, United States, on March 13. The airplane had been stationed at Terminal C of the airport.

There were 178 people -- including six crew members -- aboard the plane, who were safely evacuated as no injuries have been reported.

Videos from the incident, showing heavy smoke billowing from the aircraft, have been widely shared on social media. In one video, several passengers can be seen standing atop one of the plane's wings.

The American Airlines has issued a statement saying the plane experienced an "engine-related issue."

"The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," the airline said in a statement.

In recent weeks and months, several aviation accidents have taken place. In late-January, a PSA Airlines flight collided with a US Army helicopter, killing all 67 people onboard both the aircrafts.