A heartwarming video of a 4-year-old girl has gone viral on the internet which shows her delivering a speech with unforgettable confidence. The clip showcases her speaking at a Christmas event at her school, where she expresses pride in herself and her friends. Her cheeky remarks elicit laughter from the audience, but it’s her innocence that truly captures attention. This delightful moment is one you won’t want to miss.

The video begins with her speech, the little girl confidently says, “I am very proud of myself and all of my other friends inside my class." which sends the audience into fits of laughter. As the video nears its end, she begins to say, “I need to tell you…” but her teacher gently interrupts in between and whispers in her ear and takes the mic from her. She then humbly exits the stage. Her confidence has not only charmed the Internet but everyone who watches. Although her speech was a small one, it was heartwarming and sure to bring a smile to viewers' faces.

The clip features a school Christmas function, complete with a festive "Merry Christmas" banner in the background, enhancing the joyful atmosphere of the video. Posted on Instagram, the video was captioned, “Great public speaking skills.” However, the specific location and timing of the event have not been disclosed.

Ever since the video has been posted online, it has gained over 1 million views on the Instagram. The comments section is filled with hilarious reactions to the video. The girl's confident delivery and playful tone have captivated many viewers, with numerous users expressing their admiration. One user said, “She has to tell us something—let her speak!!” in reference to the girl’s unfinished statement before her teacher stepped in.

Another user requested to let her finish, as he commented, "Please let her finish." "The way she just walked away with that sass," said a seperate user.

Others were equally impressed by her confidence, with one user suggesting, “Make her the ambassador of self-confidence.”