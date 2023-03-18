Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Amazon snake cat: Photo of 'rarest species' goes viral, is it real?

The black cat with bright yellow patches appears to look quite similar to the scales of a reptile.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Amazon snake cat: Photo of 'rarest species' goes viral, is it real?
File photo

Amazon snake cat: The unbelievable photo of the "Amazon snake cat" is getting viral on social media. The photo is said to be of "serpens Catus", a feline with black and neon yellow stripes resembling a cat. Many people have questioned whether the picture is real or fake. 

The tweet read, “Serpens catus is the rarest species of feline on Earth. These Animals live in hard-to-reach regions of the Amazon rainforest, and therefore they are relatively poorly studied. The first images capturing the snake cat appeared only in the year 2020. Weighs up to 4 stone.”

This picture was posted on Twitter by a user named @Kamara2R on March 14. Till now, the post has about 21 thousand views and more than 150 likes have been received. Many netizens reacted to this picture. Some users quickly told that this is not a species of cat, but a species made of photoshop. At the same time, other users have also called it fake.  

Some users noticed the picture and flagged the snake cat as being a fake. A user wrote, “Obvious fake. No known gene can produce natural hair or fur of those (navy and bright yellow) colours.”

Another user tweeted, “It’s a good thing that everyone shouted fake here, I was completely convinced that it was real.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.