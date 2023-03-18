Amazon snake cat: Photo of 'rarest species' goes viral, is it real?

File photo

Amazon snake cat: The unbelievable photo of the "Amazon snake cat" is getting viral on social media. The photo is said to be of "serpens Catus", a feline with black and neon yellow stripes resembling a cat. Many people have questioned whether the picture is real or fake.

The tweet read, “Serpens catus is the rarest species of feline on Earth. These Animals live in hard-to-reach regions of the Amazon rainforest, and therefore they are relatively poorly studied. The first images capturing the snake cat appeared only in the year 2020. Weighs up to 4 stone.”

This picture was posted on Twitter by a user named @Kamara2R on March 14. Till now, the post has about 21 thousand views and more than 150 likes have been received. Many netizens reacted to this picture. Some users quickly told that this is not a species of cat, but a species made of photoshop. At the same time, other users have also called it fake.

Some users noticed the picture and flagged the snake cat as being a fake. A user wrote, “Obvious fake. No known gene can produce natural hair or fur of those (navy and bright yellow) colours.”

Another user tweeted, “It’s a good thing that everyone shouted fake here, I was completely convinced that it was real.”