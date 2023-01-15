Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Never wanted to start my 2023 on this': Six months after joining, IIT graduate laid off by Amazon

Harsh joined Amazon in Bengaluru as a software development engineer in July 2022, according to his LinkedIn post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

'Never wanted to start my 2023 on this': Six months after joining, IIT graduate laid off by Amazon
'Never wanted to start my 2023 on this': Six months after joining, IIT graduate laid off by Amazon | Photo: File

Many people's professional lives were impacted by the widespread layoffs at major companies like Amazon, Twitter, Meta, etc. Several of the fired employees used social media to open up about their experiences. According to a recent layoff story, Amazon fired Harsh after he joined the company. Harsh joined Amazon in Bengaluru as a software development engineer in July 2022, according to his LinkedIn post. Prior to that, in 2021, he worked there as an intern for three months.

In lengthy social media post, he wrote, “never wanted to start my 2023 on this (note)," he wrote in his post. "But as a part of Amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently." Despite the briefness of his job, Harsh expressed gratitude for the chance to develop.

"If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Ready to have a chat if you have any advice as well," further added.

Whats-App-Image-2023-01-15-at-17-48-00
what is my monitor name

Earlier this month, Amazon made a decision to cut up to 18,000 jobs, citing the pandemic's hiring boom and current economic uncertainty. This month, the company plans to fire 1,000 employees in India. Many people have already gotten their termination letters.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated, "We are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly". Jassy further noted, "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support."

READ | Make your Valentine's Day extra special with IRCTC's Andaman, Kolkata tour package: Fare details, other info here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Miss Universe 2022: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as Miss Universe 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.