'Never wanted to start my 2023 on this': Six months after joining, IIT graduate laid off by Amazon

Many people's professional lives were impacted by the widespread layoffs at major companies like Amazon, Twitter, Meta, etc. Several of the fired employees used social media to open up about their experiences. According to a recent layoff story, Amazon fired Harsh after he joined the company. Harsh joined Amazon in Bengaluru as a software development engineer in July 2022, according to his LinkedIn post. Prior to that, in 2021, he worked there as an intern for three months.

In lengthy social media post, he wrote, “never wanted to start my 2023 on this (note)," he wrote in his post. "But as a part of Amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently." Despite the briefness of his job, Harsh expressed gratitude for the chance to develop.

"If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Ready to have a chat if you have any advice as well," further added.



Earlier this month, Amazon made a decision to cut up to 18,000 jobs, citing the pandemic's hiring boom and current economic uncertainty. This month, the company plans to fire 1,000 employees in India. Many people have already gotten their termination letters.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated, "We are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly". Jassy further noted, "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support."

