Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...

Jeff Bezos’ new $80 million Gulfstream G700 jet spotted in Los Angeles.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...
Gulfstream G700 private jet
Jeff Bezos who is the founder of Amazon has recently made a notable addition to his collection of luxury assets with the purchase of a new Gulfstream G700 private jet, valued at $80 million. The jet was spotted at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles over the Labor Day weekend, according to a video posted by journalist John Schreiber. Although it is not confirmed whether Bezos was on board at the time, he was seen in Los Angeles with his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, during the same period.

The couple was also photographed enjoying a double date with Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Bezos, who is currently the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $202 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has added the Gulfstream G700 to his already impressive fleet of private jets. His previous jets include a Gulfstream G650 and a Pilatus PC-24.

The Gulfstream G700 is known for its exceptional performance and luxury. It is a premier long-range business jet capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 0.925, or about 710 miles per hour. The jet measures nearly 110 feet in length and has a wingspan of 103 feet. Inside, the G700 is designed to offer a top-tier experience with up to five living areas, including a private stateroom, a dining area, a lounge, and a crew rest area. The cabin features premium leather seats, fine wood finishes, and customizable interiors. The master suite includes a fixed bed, a private en-suite bathroom with a stand-up shower option, and other amenities like a kitchen, a lavatory, high-speed WiFi, a circadian lighting system, temperature control, and fresh air circulation.

In an attempt to keep the jet’s acquisition low-profile, Bezos used the Federal Aviation Administration’s Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address (PIA) program. This program allows jet owners to obscure their aircraft’s identity numbers, making it harder to trace their flights. However, Jack Sweeney, a college student known for tracking the flights of celebrities such as Elon Musk and Taylor Swift, has also been keeping an eye on Bezos’s new jet.

Despite the luxurious nature of the G700, the jet has raised environmental concerns. In just 39 days, it completed 28 flights, resulting in a carbon footprint of 264 tons, which is 17 times the average annual emissions of an American citizen. Bezos’s spokesperson has defended the use of the jet by stating that he uses sustainable aviation fuel and pays for carbon offsets to address the environmental impact of his travels.

