Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez reacts to ring bearer offer for their wedding, says 'I was looking for'

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are eagerly preparing for their wedding. Sanchez excitedly shares details about marrying the "man of her dreams".

Lauren Sanchez, a former entertainment journalist and helicopter pilot, is eagerly looking forward to her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In a recent interview with Extra, Sanchez, 54, shared her excitement about marrying Bezos, describing him as “the man of (her) dreams.” The couple has been publicly dating since 2019, with Bezos proposing four years later.

Sanchez couldn’t hide her enthusiasm as she spoke about their upcoming wedding. “He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. That’s what I’m most looking forward to,” she said. Sanchez has three children from previous relationships: her eldest son, Nikko, 23, with ex Tony Gonzalez, and two children, Evan, 18, and Ella, 16, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. The fact that Bezos adores her children is something that makes her even more excited about their future together.

Sanchez recounted the moment when Bezos proposed in an interview with Vogue in November 2023. She revealed that when Bezos presented her with a stunning cushion-cut diamond ring, she was so overwhelmed that she “blacked out a bit.” This emotional moment was a huge milestone for the couple.

Wedding plans

Although they are engaged, Sanchez and Bezos are still working out the details of their wedding. Sanchez admitted in her interview with Extra that they haven’t decided whether the event will be big or small, or even where it will be held. “We’re still thinking about it. Is it going to be big? Overseas? We don’t know yet,” she said. Sanchez has been busy with the release of her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, but she reassured fans that wedding planning will happen soon.

A fun moment came during the interview when Extra host Billy Bush jokingly offered to be the ring bearer. Sanchez, amused, responded with a laugh, “Oh, that’s good. That’s good. I was looking for one.”

Life as a blended family

While no date or location has been revealed for the wedding, Sanchez’s excitement is clear. Bezos, 60, was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares three children. Now, the couple’s blended family, which Sanchez refers to as the “Brady Bunch,” spends a lot of time together. Sanchez shared in a WSJ interview that they often have family dinners, where conversations can go in all sorts of directions.

A mega-yacht and a spectacular ring

Earlier in 2023, Sanchez and Bezos made headlines as they sailed across Europe on their $500 million mega-yacht, Koru. While the couple was the center of attention, it was Sanchez’s engagement ring, featuring a 20-carat pink diamond, that often stole the show. Though the couple kept most details private, friends confirmed their engagement, and they even hosted an engagement celebration aboard their yacht, with high-profile guests like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan in attendance.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

