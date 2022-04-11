Jeff Bezos backs Elon Musk's idea to convert Twitter HQ to homeless shelter

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has found support from none other than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his Twitter poll asking if the social media giant's San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter. "Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Musk asked Twitter users on Saturday.

Backing Elon Musk's idea Bezos wrote, "Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer." To this Elon Musk responded, "Great idea." Musk recently joined Twitter as a board member after he became its biggest shareholder, disclosing a 9.2% stake in the company on April 4.

Read | 'Is Twitter dying?': Elon Musk posts list of top 10 Twitter accounts, PM Modi on 9th rank

91.5% of people who responded to Elon Musk's poll voted yes. The poll received around 20 lakh votes within hours and over 91% of the users have responded with a 'Yes' on the ongoing poll. In a series of polls on April 10, the Tesla CEO had asked Twitteratis whether Twitter's San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter since 'no one shows up anyway'.

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Amazon houses a homeless shelter in its Seattle, Washington headquarters, which occupies part of the building. Mary's Place Family Centre in The Regrade opened in early March 2020 and provides 'shelter and support' for families experiencing homelessness.

The shelter has the space to accommodate up to 200 people every night, and serves food to individuals who are temporarily living in the shelter. The space also has a health clinic, offices, computer labs, and offers pro-bono legal clinics.