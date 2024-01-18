Headlines

'Committed to take forward partnership…': India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

Amazon employee fired from job after 7years over TikTok video

TikToker @thatamazonguyy, whose first name is Kendall, posted a video last week revealing that the retail giant sacked him because of his complaints, reports the New York Post.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

An Amazon employee, who worked for the company for seven years, claimed that he was fired because he shared a video on TikTok in which he jokingly asked customers to stop ordering heavy items as he was tired of lifting them.

TikToker @thatamazonguyy, whose first name is Kendall, posted a video last week revealing that the retail giant sacked him because of his complaints, reports the New York Post.

“Hi guys, I have some bad news. Uh, Amazon done fired my dumb**s. Seven long years down the drain just like that,” said the TikToker, who also calls himself “Amazon King” on the social media platform.

“Long story short, I made a video about four weeks ago where I told people to stop buying heavy items from Amazon because, as an Amazon worker, I’m tired of lifting heavy items.”

He further said that while a majority of viewers found the humour in the video he shared, others, like senior citizens weren’t laughing, the report mentioned.

“Most people took it as a joke, especially if you work at Amazon, you knew that I was kind of overexaggerating … but a lot of people were offended by my video,” he said.

The TikToker also apologised, saying that his intentions were not to cause any harm.

“If you were offended by that video, I am sorry. I never meant to offend anyone or discriminate against anyone. I just wanted to make a funny video. I’m not just saying that. I already lost my job and am ineligible for rehire, so please forgive me,” Kendall said.

Meanwhile, Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast division Audible is laying off 5 per cent of its staff, more than 100 employees, as part of overall job cuts at the e-commerce giant.

After laying off hundreds of employees at Twitch, Prime Video and MGM Studios this week, Amazon is also reducing staff at Audible, reports Variety.

