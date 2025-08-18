'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Karnataka: Rangamma asked the village elders to assist with the money count. After sorting and counting the money for almost six hours, more than 20 people came up with a total of Rs. 1.83 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh News: A 60-year-old woman who has lived on the outskirts of society has committed an incredible act of love and compassion in a heartwarming story that has won over many hearts. A beggar named Rangamma gave Rs. 1.83 lakh, her life savings, to the restoration of the Anjaneyaswamy temple at Bijanagera village on the Raichur-Jambaladinni Road in Karnataka.

For more than 35 years, Rangamma, an Andhra Pradesh native, has lived in Bijanagera and relied entirely on begging for her living. For the last six years, she has carefully saved every rupee she has gotten from small dealers, shopkeepers, motorcycle riders, and auto drivers without using it for personal expenses.

3 Old Gunny Bags Full of Notes

Rangamma showed her dedication when, only a few weeks ago, the villagers, moved by her suffering and constant presence, constructed a simple shelter for her, a 4 x 5 ft building with a tin roof. However, they were surprised by the subsequent discovery. As the locals assisted Rangamma in relocating to her new residence, they discovered three old gunny bags hidden in a corner. The bags were filled with bundles of cash notes, which shocked them. When questioned about the funds, Rangamma coolly stated that she had been putting them all aside to contribute to the temple's renovation.

Kindness Beyond The Temple

Rangamma asked the village elders to assist with the money count. After sorting and counting the money for almost six hours, more than 20 people came up with a total of Rs. 1.83 lakh. Sadly, dampness has ruined another ₹6,000 worth of notes. Rangamma had already donated ₹1 lakh from her savings to assist in the construction of her own home, demonstrating that her kindness went beyond the temple and included making sure she wouldn't be a burden to others. According to Anjaneyaswamy temple service committee secretary Basavaraj Yadav, "she always stated that she wanted her savings to be used for something significant. Every rupee she donated went toward the temple's renovations as per her wishes."

Every day, Rangamma would approach drivers and store owners to ask for little amounts. She stated that she received ₹10, ₹20, and occasionally even ₹100 from various people. In that way, everything she donated to the temple was gathered. As a token of appreciation for someone who sacrificed everything she had without ever asking for anything in return, the community celebrated Rangamma on the day the newly restored temple was reopened to the public.

This small but meaningful gesture serves as a reminder that generosity is determined by the intention of the heart rather than material wealth. The silent sacrifice made by Rangamma speaks louder than most large gestures ever could in a society that is frequently consumed by materialism. Her story will live on in Bijanagera's memory as a stunning illustration of devotion, humility, and faith.