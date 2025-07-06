'Always on duty': Army doctor becomes real-life hero after delivering baby at railway station

Bachwala said that there was very little time to handle the situation, so he created a temporary delivery area on the platform itself and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available materials.

A young army doctor helped a woman who was deboarded at Jhansi railway station after she experienced labour pains while travelling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express. In this hasty procedure, tools like 'hair clip' and 'pocket knife' proved to be life-saving devices and the woman gave birth to a healthy daughter.

Emergency alert

North Central Railway's Jhansi division public relations officer Manoj Kumar Singh said on Sunday that on Saturday, a pregnant woman travelling from Panvel to Barabanki by Panvel-Gorakhpur Express was deboarded at Jhansi station in the afternoon after she started experiencing severe labour pains. Singh said that seeing the critical condition, a female ticket-checking staff and Army Medical Corps officer, Dr Rohit Bachwala (31), present on the spot showed promptness and helped the woman to deliver her baby safely at the station.

Dr Rohit Bachwala's statement

Dr Bachwala told PTI-Bhasha, "On Saturday afternoon, I was waiting for my train to Hyderabad when I saw a female railway employee taking a pregnant woman in a wheelchair near the lift. The woman, groaning in pain, suddenly started falling. Seeing this, I immediately went and held her and considering her critical condition and to save the life of the mother and child, I decided to start the delivery immediately with the help of railway personnel and with the help of the equipment available with me on the platform itself, the woman was safely delivered.''

He said, ''During the delivery, I also took the help of hairpins used in women's hair to tie the umbilical cord. After the condition of the child stabilized, I separated the mother and the child by cutting the umbilical cord with a 'pocket knife'. The condition of the mother and the child was critical and in such a situation every moment matters.''

Procedure went smoothly

Bachwala said that there was very little time to handle the situation, so he created a temporary delivery area on the platform itself and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available materials. After the delivery, both the mother and the child were taken to the local hospital by ambulance. People standing around were stunned to see this procedure done quickly and safely by a young army doctor using minimum resources. It was also a coincidence that after completing the complex medical procedure, Major Bachwala boarded his train for Hyderabad on time.

