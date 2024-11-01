As the country was immersed in Diwali festivities, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his social media handle to extend warm wishes to everyone, further expressing his fondness for the festival of lights.

In a heartfelt post, Pichai wrote, "Diwali is one of my favourite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali."

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, was observed yesterday, i.e., October 31. The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of 'Vanvas'. It is reckoned that the people of Ayodhya welcomed the deity by observing mega celebrations, and lighting up Diyas.

The festival witnesses family gatherings, colourful decor and Diya lighting.

Google India joins Diwali celebrations

Google India joined the Diwali festivities with an innovative approach. The company shared a beautiful Rangoli deisgn on its official Instagram handle. The design incorporated a QR code, encouraging users to "extend Diwali Shaguns" via Google pay.