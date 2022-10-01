Always And Forever: Mehreen Qazi flaunts IAS Athar Aamir's name mehndi in THIS beautiful video

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Athar Aamir Khan, the second topper of the 2015 batch of UPSC and ex-husband of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Tina Dabi, is set to get married again. Athar exchanged rings with his wife-to-be Dr Mehreen Qazi in July. Now, a video related to their wedding preparations has surfaced on the internet and has gone viral. The clip is shared by Athar himself on his official Instagram account.

The viral clip features Mehreen flaunting her Athar's name mehndi on her hands. She is donning a stunning yellow lehenga and looking very beautiful in a complete traditional attire. "Always And Forever" Athar captioned the clip.

Who is Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen was born and raised in Kashmir like Athar Aamir Khan himself. She is now a doctor by profession and has completed her master's degree in medicine. Mehreen is currently working as a research fellow at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi. She also studied at Ambedkar University in Delhi.

Social media popularity

Dr. Mehreen is very active on social media and keeps delighting her fans by sharing her photos on regular basis. Mehreen's fan following can only be understood from the fact that she has more than 348k followers on Instagram.

Aamir and Tina love story

Coming back to Aamir and Tina, the two were toppers who met in Mussorie during their training. After their training ended, they got married on April 7, 2018. Their interfaith wedding came into the limelight and was attended by a number of political leaders. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC 2015 exam while Athar stood second. However, their union did not last long as they both filed for divorce in November 2020, which was later granted in August 2021. After the divorce, Tina married IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022.