'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

New Delhi: IAS Tina Dabi, who is currently pregnant, recently wrote a letter to the Rajasthan government requesting maternity leave. As a result, she will be on maternity leave, creating a vacancy for the position of Jaisalmer Collector. Tina took to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post. You can take a look at it here:

The question now arises: Who will be the new Collector of Jaisalmer?

In response to this, the latest IAS transfer list has been issued, appointing IAS Ashish Gupta to the position of Jaisalmer Collector, replacing IAS Tina Dabi. It is expected that Ashish Gupta will assume the role of Collector in the near future.

Ashish Gupta, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, is presently serving as the Commissioner and Joint Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Communication, as well as the Managing Director of RajCOMP Info Services Limited in Jaipur. His transfer to the position of Jaisalmer Collector was announced in the IAS transfer list released on Thursday night.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that IAS Tina Dabi is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her child. Her request for maternity leave was recently approved by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Who is Tina Dabi?

Tina Dabi, the topper of the UPSC 2015 batch, made history as the first female collector of Jaisalmer. In April of the previous year, she tied the knot with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Tina Dabi has garnered a substantial following on social media. During her tenure as the Collector in Jaisalmer, she undertook commendable initiatives. Notably, she organized a special campaign called "Jaisalmer Shakti Ladies First," which ran for three months. The campaign aimed to empower women, break social barriers, and support their education. Additionally, last month, Tina Dabi received blessings from several elderly Pakistani women who were displaced and seeking resettlement, expressing their hope for her to have a son.

In response, Tina Dabi stated that she does not differentiate between having a son or a daughter.