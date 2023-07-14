'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka's first trans woman doctor, quit medicine for acting and will star in Made In Heaven 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Your code did not work': IIT graduate's AI-generated cover letter backfires, internet reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

5 best juices to improve eyesight

8 Superfoods to get rid of migraine or headache naturally

Early morning exercises for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

“Will form the Karnataka government soon…” Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

DNA: In-depth analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

Odisha Train Accident: Rescue operations complete, restoration starts, probe underway: Rail Minister

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

HomeViral

india

'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

. As a result, she will be on maternity leave, creating a vacancy for the position of Jaisalmer Collector. Tina took to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: IAS Tina Dabi, who is currently pregnant, recently wrote a letter to the Rajasthan government requesting maternity leave. As a result, she will be on maternity leave, creating a vacancy for the position of Jaisalmer Collector. Tina took to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post. You can take a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

The question now arises: Who will be the new Collector of Jaisalmer?

In response to this, the latest IAS transfer list has been issued, appointing IAS Ashish Gupta to the position of Jaisalmer Collector, replacing IAS Tina Dabi. It is expected that Ashish Gupta will assume the role of Collector in the near future.

Ashish Gupta, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, is presently serving as the Commissioner and Joint Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Communication, as well as the Managing Director of RajCOMP Info Services Limited in Jaipur. His transfer to the position of Jaisalmer Collector was announced in the IAS transfer list released on Thursday night.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that IAS Tina Dabi is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her child. Her request for maternity leave was recently approved by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Who is Tina Dabi?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Tina Dabi, the topper of the UPSC 2015 batch, made history as the first female collector of Jaisalmer. In April of the previous year, she tied the knot with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Tina Dabi has garnered a substantial following on social media. During her tenure as the Collector in Jaisalmer, she undertook commendable initiatives. Notably, she organized a special campaign called "Jaisalmer Shakti Ladies First," which ran for three months. The campaign aimed to empower women, break social barriers, and support their education. Additionally, last month, Tina Dabi received blessings from several elderly Pakistani women who were displaced and seeking resettlement, expressing their hope for her to have a son.

In response, Tina Dabi stated that she does not differentiate between having a son or a daughter.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE