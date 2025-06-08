Tech giant Google has issued an urgent alert for all its users, asking them to upgrade their Gmail account security. The California-headquartered company is urging users around the world to move on from older login methods such as passwords and two-factor authentication.

Tech giant Google has issued an urgent alert for all its users, asking them to upgrade their Gmail account security. The California-headquartered company is urging users around the world to move on from older login methods such as passwords and two-factor authentication. Instead, users have been advised to switch to methods like passkeys and social sign-ins, as per a report by Forbes magazine.

'Passwords are painful'

Google says more than 60 percent of email users have been subject to cyberattacks, attributing the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) to the surge in attacks. "Passwords are painful to maintain," the company states, implying that they are relatively more prone to phishing than other methods and often get leaked during data breaches. "It's important to use tools that automatically secure your account and protect you from scams," according to Google.

Google suggests alternatives

A passkey is a login system that replaces the password with biometric authentication via a trusted user device like their smartphone. Similar to phone unlocking methods, a passkey can be user's fingerprint scan, facial recognition, or a pattern lock. Google deems the login method safer, describing it as "phishing resistant."

Reportedly, Gen-Z users already prefer passkeys and social sign-ins while older generations are still using older login methods.

Instagram boss targeted

The warning from Google comes soon after the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said he was targeted in what he called a "sophisticated phishing attack." He wrote in a post on Threads, "Someone with perfect English called...They said my Google account was compromised and they sent me an email to confirm my identity." Mosseri added he would have fallen for the cyberattack had he not heard about a similar attack from a friend in the past.