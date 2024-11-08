Murty reached out directly on WhatsApp, skipping the usual channels that public figures use to communicate with their fans

Recently, Food Pharmer Revant Himatsingka, widely known, has expressed his excitement of working with Sudha Murty, a prominent philanthropist and Member of Parliament for research in food adulteration. "This is the biggest honour of my career," Himatsingka wrote in a heartfelt message posted on social media, describing Murty as someone who is approachable and humble.

Murty reached out to Himatsingka directly on WhatsApp, skipping the usual channels that public figures use to communicate with their fans. Himatsingka recalled this personal touch, saying, “She is by far the most humble person I’ve met,” compared to other influencers who boast a lot of attitude but fewer followers. He praises Murty’s direct approach to the serious issues in the food industry.

My biggest honour in my journey as Food Pharmer is when Sudha Murthy Ma’am contacted me to provide research on food adulteration for Rajya Sabha.



She is by far the most humble person I've met and I've come across influencers with 1 lakh followers with more attitude than her.

Murty has been speaking in her recent speeches during the Rajya Sabha sessions over food safety, especially the prevalence of harmful ingredients in the hotel industry. Synthetic colours, synthetic vinegar, and tasting powders are major contributors to health problems in modern diets, she said. She said that in the modern era, 'what kind of food we eat and what kind of disease we get, we should think about.'

In 2023, he became famous for his critical reviews of packaged foods, including getting Cadbury to cut the sugar content in its Bournvita product. Since then, his platform has become a powerful voice for healthy eating and transparency in food labelling.

Himatsingka and Murty are ready to make their mark on public health discussions as they prepare for further research ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. People online have lauded Murty's humility and expressed hope for the duo's success.