Allu Arjun tries to calm down fans as he rescues his wife Sneha Reddy from mob at a Hyderabad cafe; video goes viral

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?

BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothee Chalamet bags best actor, dedicates award to this special person, she is...: ‘I couldn't do this...'

BIG move by Ratan Tata's company: Air India eyeing to replace CEO Campbell Wilson due to...; Here's why

Bangladesh takes BIG action after KKR drops Mustafizur Rahman, orders indefinite ban on...

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, One Battle After Another wins 3 awards, winners' list OUT

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeViral

VIRAL

Allu Arjun tries to calm down fans as he rescues his wife Sneha Reddy from mob at a Hyderabad cafe; video goes viral

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy get mobbed by fans at a Hyderabad cafe. Watch how the actor calmly protects his wife as the viral video sparks concern online.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

Allu Arjun tries to calm down fans as he rescues his wife Sneha Reddy from mob at a Hyderabad cafe; video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A simple evening quickly turned into a tense moment for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. The couple was mobbed by fans during a visit to a popular cafe in Hyderabad, forcing the actor to step in protectively and request the crowd to calm down. Videos from the incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and concern over celebrity safety in public spaces.

What happened at the Hyderabad Cafe

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had stepped out quietly after attending the soft launch of Allu Cinemas, the actor’s new theatre venture in Kokapet. However, once fans recognised the couple at the cafe, the situation quickly escalated.

Several videos circulating on social media show fans crowding around the actor, despite the presence of security personnel. People were seen trying to take selfies and record videos, making it difficult for the couple to move. In the middle of the chaos, Allu Arjun was seen holding Sneha Reddy close, repeatedly requesting fans to move back and give them space.

Once Sneha Reddy was seated inside the vehicle, Allu Arjun took a moment to wave at the fans and acknowledge them before leaving the spot with his security team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s next for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa films and is currently preparing for a sci-fi movie with director Atlee, co-starring Deepika Padukone, which has generated significant buzz among fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement