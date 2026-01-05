Allu Arjun tries to calm down fans as he rescues his wife Sneha Reddy from mob at a Hyderabad cafe; video goes viral

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy get mobbed by fans at a Hyderabad cafe. Watch how the actor calmly protects his wife as the viral video sparks concern online.

A simple evening quickly turned into a tense moment for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. The couple was mobbed by fans during a visit to a popular cafe in Hyderabad, forcing the actor to step in protectively and request the crowd to calm down. Videos from the incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and concern over celebrity safety in public spaces.

What happened at the Hyderabad Cafe

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had stepped out quietly after attending the soft launch of Allu Cinemas, the actor’s new theatre venture in Kokapet. However, once fans recognised the couple at the cafe, the situation quickly escalated.

Several videos circulating on social media show fans crowding around the actor, despite the presence of security personnel. People were seen trying to take selfies and record videos, making it difficult for the couple to move. In the middle of the chaos, Allu Arjun was seen holding Sneha Reddy close, repeatedly requesting fans to move back and give them space.

Once Sneha Reddy was seated inside the vehicle, Allu Arjun took a moment to wave at the fans and acknowledge them before leaving the spot with his security team.

What’s next for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa films and is currently preparing for a sci-fi movie with director Atlee, co-starring Deepika Padukone, which has generated significant buzz among fans.