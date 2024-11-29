Pushpa 2 is set to marke a historic milestone for Indian cinema with IMAX screens and massive fan anticipation.

Exciting news has emerged for fans of Indian cinema! At a recent press event in Mumbai, producer Ravi Shankar announced that Pushpa 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, will release on more than 12,000 screens globally. This remarkable achievement sets a new benchmark, making it the first Indian movie to secure such a massive worldwide release. Additionally, the film will also feature on the highest-ever number of IMAX screens for an Indian film, offering audiences a larger-than-life experience.

The announcement has left fans thrilled as they eagerly await the sequel to one of Indian cinema’s biggest hits. The team behind the movie is determined to deliver a cinematic spectacle on an unparalleled scale. Producer Ravi Shankar assured that no compromises have been made in bringing this grand vision to life.

Pushpa 2 features the return of Fahadh Faasil as the menacing antagonist, adding to the film’s drama and intensity. Fans are excited to see his gripping performance again alongside the lead actor Allu Arjun, who captivated audiences in the first installment with his powerful portrayal of Pushpa.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be a visual extravaganza. To further enhance the experience, renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad has worked on the film's music, which is expected to elevate the emotional and dramatic beats of the story.

With its massive scale, stellar cast, and electrifying music, Pushpa 2 is set to create a storm at the box office when it finally hits theaters. Fans around the world can’t wait!

