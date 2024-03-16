Twitter
Alligator eats other alligator in viral video, internet is shocked

A viral video shared on social media shows an alligator attempting to swallow another alligator, sparking intense reactions online.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 09:35 AM IST

A shocking video depicting an alligator's attempt to swallow another of its kind has set the internet abuzz, drawing reactions from millions of social media users.

The footage, shared by wildlife enthusiast Mike Holston on Instagram, captured a chilling moment in a marshland. In the video, one alligator can be seen clamping its jaws around another, violently slamming it onto the ground in what appears to be a gruesome attempt at consumption.

Holston's caption, "Bigger Alligator eating a smaller alligator," accompanied the disturbing clip, igniting a swift and widespread response from viewers.

Within a mere day of its upload, the video garnered an astonishing 2.9 million views, with Instagram users flooding the comments section with a range of emotions and interpretations.

Some questioned the behavior, puzzled by the notion of alligators preying on their own kind. "Why do they eat their own?" one user queried, reflecting the general confusion among spectators. Another speculated that the aggressive act was merely for show, suggesting, "The slam was for show. He knew that he was being recorded."

The bizarre scene even prompted creative comparisons, with one user dubbing the reptile "Hannibal Allectergator," drawing parallels to the fictional character Dr. Hannibal Lecter known for his cannibalistic tendencies.

Amidst the flurry of reactions, a more somber acknowledgment of the unpredictable nature of wildlife emerged. "The wild is a crazy place," remarked one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many.

Seeking clarity on the behavior, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weighed in, reminding the public that alligators are opportunistic feeders known to consume various prey, including instances of cannibalism.

