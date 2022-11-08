IAS officer lowers head with humility as elderly woman stops to shower blessing, heartfelt post leaves Twitter awestruck

Photo: Twitter/ @mvrkteja

On November 7, IAS officer Krishna Teja took to Twitter to share the sweetest photo. In the photo, an elderly woman is giving her blessings to the IAS in his office. While Teja is sitting in his chair lowering his head and graciously accepting the women's love and good wishes.

IAS Teja shared the photo with the caption "What else you need #IAmForAlleppey."

In just one day the photo has been liked by over 30,000 people. While one Twitter user wrote, "Your humility made you what you are! Krishna Teja, sir." Another Twitter user said, "Blessings from elders are wings, which can help us to fly above all."

A third user said, "More power to you. Keep it up, even though you reach a higher place." "Congratulations and I wish you happy and achieve new heights in your career," added the fourth user.

Currently serving as an IAS officer in Alappuzha, Kerala, Teja is a BTech graduate. Teja cleared the UPSC CSE in 2015. Krishna Teja originally hails from Andhra Pradesh.