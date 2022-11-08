Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

IAS officer lowers head with humility as elderly woman stops to shower blessing, heartfelt post leaves Twitter awestruck

IAS Krishna Teja shares a photo of an elderly woman blessing him is grabbing his eyeballs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

IAS officer lowers head with humility as elderly woman stops to shower blessing, heartfelt post leaves Twitter awestruck
Photo: Twitter/ @mvrkteja

On November 7, IAS officer Krishna Teja took to Twitter to share the sweetest photo. In the photo, an elderly woman is giving her blessings to the IAS in his office. While Teja is sitting in his chair lowering his head and graciously accepting the women's love and good wishes.

IAS Teja shared the photo with the caption "What else you need #IAmForAlleppey."

In just one day the photo has been liked by over 30,000 people. While one Twitter user wrote, "Your humility made you what you are! Krishna Teja, sir." Another Twitter user said, "Blessings from elders are wings, which can help us to fly above all." 

 

 

Read: IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi shares photos in stunning green attire, netizens can't stop swooning

A third user said, "More power to you. Keep it up, even though you reach a higher place." "Congratulations and I wish you happy and achieve new heights in your career," added the fourth user. 

Currently serving as an IAS officer in Alappuzha, Kerala, Teja is a BTech graduate. Teja cleared the UPSC CSE  in 2015. Krishna Teja originally hails from Andhra Pradesh. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 registration deadline extended: Revised date, other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.