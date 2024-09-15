Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft, is currently worth Rs 1660 crores, he is...

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

This superstar’s wife rejected Bigg Boss multiple times, wants to host with Salman Khan: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

All you need to know about Earth's mini-moon for 53 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, who sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft, is currently worth Rs 1660 crores, he is...

Meet man, who sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft, is currently worth Rs 1660 crores, he is...

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की �कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This superstar’s wife rejected Bigg Boss multiple times, wants to host with Salman Khan: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

This superstar’s wife rejected Bigg Boss multiple times, wants to host with Salman Khan: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

HomeViral

Viral

All you need to know about Earth's mini-moon for 53 days

Earth will temporarily capture asteroid 2024 PT5 as a mini-moon from September 29 to November 25, 2024.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 07:34 AM IST

All you need to know about Earth's mini-moon for 53 days
Earth to get new moon?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Earth is about to gain a temporary "mini-moon" in the form of asteroid 2024 PT5, marking a rare celestial event. This mini-moon will be captured by Earth's gravity from September 29 to November 25, 2024. Discovered on August 7, 2024, the asteroid measures around 10 meters (33 feet) in diameter. While it's under Earth's gravitational pull for about two months, it will loop around the planet but won’t complete a full orbit before returning to its usual path around the Sun.

This phenomenon is a result of near-Earth objects (NEOs), like 2024 PT5, which travel in orbits close to Earth's. Their proximity and relatively low speed can cause them to be temporarily influenced by Earth's gravity. A paper published by the American Astronomical Society explains that these mini-moon events happen when NEOs come close to Earth and follow a "horseshoe" path, where they stay bound by Earth's gravity for days, weeks, or even months without fully orbiting the planet.

However, 2024 PT5 will be too dim to see with the naked eye or even most amateur telescopes. Its magnitude of 22 means only advanced observatories will be able to track it. Despite this, the event offers valuable insights into the behavior of near-Earth objects and how Earth's gravity can influence their movement.

This is not the first time Earth has experienced a mini-moon. Another asteroid, 2022 NX1, was briefly captured in 1981 and again in 2022. These mini-moons are of interest for asteroid mining and space exploration, as they are easier to reach and could serve as potential targets for future missions.

Though asteroid 2024 PT5’s stay will be brief, it provides astronomers with a unique opportunity to study the dynamics of Earth's gravitational influence on nearby celestial bodies.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rs 1258221 for 1 litre: This animal's blood is most expensive in the world, know why

Rs 1258221 for 1 litre: This animal's blood is most expensive in the world, know why

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

Petronas takes lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Petronas takes lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement