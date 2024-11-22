The clip shows Puneet being beaten by the two men after a dispute allegedly over an unpaid promotional deal.

Puneet Superstar, infamous for his bizarre antics on social media, has once again found himself at the centre of attention, but this time for a shocking reason. A recent video of the controversial figure has gone viral, capturing him being physically assaulted by social media influencer Rajveer Singh and YouTuber Pradeep Dhaka.

The clip shows Puneet being beaten by the two men after a dispute allegedly over an unpaid promotional deal. According to Singh, Puneet had taken money for a promotion but failed to fulfil the agreement. Furious over the situation, Singh and Dhaka confront Puneet, accusing him of cheating. In the video, a visibly distressed Puneet tearfully apologises, stating, "I apologise to my brother for whatever I did." The video goes on to show Puneet being forced to do sit-ups as part of the alleged punishment.

The video, which was posted on the social media platform X, quickly garnered millions of views. While some viewers believe the incident to be real, a growing number of users have labelled the entire episode as scripted, with many suspecting that it was staged for attention. "Looks very very scripted," one user commented. Another added, "Feeling for those who think it’s not scripted." Other reactions included, "Views lene ka naya tareeka," and "Bohut bura hua, aaj sach mein toot gaya." Some even called it a prank, with one user writing, "Prank h ye bhi." Others jokingly remarked, "Btw he deserves it, 50 rupaye kaat overacting ka."

Puneet Superstar has long been known for his offbeat and often disturbing videos. From bathing in a drain to allegedly eating cow dung, his content has consistently shocked his followers, leading some to question the authenticity of his videos. Despite the controversy, Puneet has built a large following, drawing both attention and criticism in equal measure.