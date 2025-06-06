Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra gives reply to a troll questioning her bond with Virat and Anushka after RCB’s IPL 2025 win.

Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, gave a powerful reply to a troll who questioned her bond with Virat and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. Bhawna had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 title, dedicating it to her brother and showing love for the special moment. She praised Virat and even included pictures of him with Anushka.

However, a user commented rudely, asking why Virat and Anushka never like her posts or mention her. Bhawna clapped back with a calm and strong message, saying love doesn’t always need to be shown online to be real. She added that some relationships don’t need public validation and hoped the commenter finds true love in their life.

While many praised Bhawna’s emotional note, the post came during a bittersweet time. Though RCB celebrated their long-awaited IPL victory, a stampede at the celebrations in Bengaluru turned tragic, taking 11 lives and injuring 33 people.

Virat and Anushka, who got married in 2017 in Italy, are known to keep their personal life private. They are parents to two children, daughter Vamika, born in January 2021, and son Akaay, born in February 2024.