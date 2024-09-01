Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Explained: Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play 2026 World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

All about Hvaldimir, hugely popular 'Russian spy' found dead in Norway, it's not a human or a dog

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

Who owns Instagram?

Who owns Instagram?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

These countries have zero Indian population

These countries have zero Indian population

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

HomeViral

Viral

All about Hvaldimir, hugely popular 'Russian spy' found dead in Norway, it's not a human or a dog

Hvaldimir, the beluga whale suspected of being a "Russian spy," was found dead in Norway, years after captivating global attention.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

All about Hvaldimir, hugely popular 'Russian spy' found dead in Norway, it's not a human or a dog
'Russian spy' found dead in Norway
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Russian spy found dead: A beluga whale named Hvaldimir, who captured the world's attention in 2019, has been found dead in Norway, according to reports. The whale, which measured 14 feet in length and weighed 2,700 pounds, first made headlines five years ago when it was spotted wearing a harness that seemed designed to hold a camera. This unusual discovery led people to nickname him "Hvaldimir the spy whale."

The harness Hvaldimir wore had the word "equipment" printed on it, along with a reference to St. Petersburg, Russia. This sparked widespread speculation that the whale might have been part of a Russian spying mission. However, no official claims of ownership were ever made by Russia, leaving the world to wonder if Hvaldimir was really a spy or just a beluga whale caught in a strange situation.

Hvaldimir's name is a combination of the Norwegian word for whale, "hval," and the Russian name Vladimir. His story quickly became a global fascination. Unlike other beluga whales, which usually live in the cold, remote waters of the Arctic, Hvaldimir appeared to be unusually comfortable around humans. This led experts to believe that he had likely spent much of his life in captivity, which could explain his friendly behavior.

Sebastian Strand, the founder of the nonprofit Marine Mind, which worked to protect Hvaldimir, expressed sadness at the news of the whale's death. "It's heartbreaking. He's touched thousands of people's hearts just here in Norway," Strand said, as quoted by the New York Times.

In recent years, Hvaldimir had been spotted in various parts of Norway. Last year, he was seen in a fjord close to Oslo, which raised concerns about his safety. The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries issued a statement at the time, urging people to avoid contact with the whale. They warned that Hvaldimir was now in a densely populated area, and the risk of him being injured due to human interaction had significantly increased.

Hvaldimir's story, from his mysterious origins to his tragic end, has left many people around the world saddened and intrigued. Whether he was truly a "spy whale" or simply a beluga that found itself in unusual circumstances, his story will be remembered by those who followed his journey.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi - The picture of women's safety in Maharashtra remains unchanged

Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi - The picture of women's safety in Maharashtra remains unchanged

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

Meet man who once survived on Rs 80 per day, now owns several companies, his net worth is Rs 2026833 crore, he is...

Meet man who once survived on Rs 80 per day, now owns several companies, his net worth is Rs 2026833 crore, he is...

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement