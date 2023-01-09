All about Baba Neem Karoli, the ‘Hanuman bhakt’ spiritual guru who influenced Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Zuckerberg, Jobs

File photo

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, along with their daughter Vamika, recently visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura.

Why did Virat and Anushka visit Baba Neem Karoli Ashram?

Virat and Anushka went to ashram for 'darshan' of Baba's samadhi. According to reports, Virat and Anushka stayed at the ashram for around an hour and spent time in mediation inside a hut.

Who is Baba Neem Karoli?

Baba Neem Karoli is a Hindu guru who is also known as Neeb Karori Baba. His followers call him Maharaj Ji. Baba Neem Karoli was a staunch devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman. Baba Neem Karoli used to practice bhakti yoga and considered service to others as the best form of unconditional devotion to God.

Baba Neem Karoli was popular among several Americans who came to India in the 1960s and 70s looking for spiritual peace and wisdom.

Baba Neem Karoli left for his heavenly abode on September 11, 1973 in a hospital at Vrindavan.

In 2015, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visited Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Kainchi when the company was facing tough times, Zuckerberg stayed at the ashram for two days.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was also inspired by Baba Neem Karoli and had visited the ashram to meet Neem Karoli Baba but Jobs was unable to meet him as Baba Neem Karoli had died by then.

It is said that Hollywood star Julia Roberts is also influenced by Neem Karoli Baba.