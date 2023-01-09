Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

All about Baba Neem Karoli, the ‘Hanuman bhakt’ spiritual guru who influenced Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Zuckerberg, Jobs

According to reports, Virat and Anushka stayed at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram for around an hour and spent time in mediation inside a hut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

All about Baba Neem Karoli, the ‘Hanuman bhakt’ spiritual guru who influenced Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Zuckerberg, Jobs
File photo

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, along with their daughter Vamika, recently visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura.

Why did Virat and Anushka visit Baba Neem Karoli Ashram?

Virat and Anushka went to ashram for 'darshan' of Baba's samadhi. According to reports, Virat and Anushka stayed at the ashram for around an hour and spent time in mediation inside a hut.

Who is Baba Neem Karoli?

Baba Neem Karoli is a Hindu guru who is also known as Neeb Karori Baba. His followers call him Maharaj Ji. Baba Neem Karoli was a staunch devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman. Baba Neem Karoli used to practice bhakti yoga and considered service to others as the best form of unconditional devotion to God.

Baba Neem Karoli was popular among several Americans who came to India in the 1960s and 70s looking for spiritual peace and wisdom.

Baba Neem Karoli left for his heavenly abode on September 11, 1973 in a hospital at Vrindavan.

In 2015, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visited Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Kainchi when the company was facing tough times, Zuckerberg stayed at the ashram for two days.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was also inspired by Baba Neem Karoli and had visited the ashram to meet Neem Karoli Baba but Jobs was unable to meet him as Baba Neem Karoli had died by then.

It is said that Hollywood star Julia Roberts is also influenced by Neem Karoli Baba.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Watch 4 and other smartwatches with Bluetooth calling with discount on Flipkart
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of another mid-air fight goes viral, shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.