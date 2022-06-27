Stranger Things' Mind Flayer like creature spotted on UK beach, turns out to be rare delicacy

Gooseneck barnacles | Photo: Shell Longmore Facebook

An alien-looking creature washed up at the shores of Gwynedd beach, United Kingdom. The creature was spotted by a regular visitor, Shell Longmore. She took a picture of the puffed-up giant starfish-looking creature with shell-like claws and posted it on social media.

This unfamiliar creature shortly became popular among the netizens and soon questions about its origin started floating all over the internet.

Addressing her find, she said, “I thought I had seen all the local wildlife until I found this – it was a massive shock! It was a strange-looking creature but also very beautiful,” as reported by North Wales Live.

Netizens came with all sorts of explanations. While some started pointing out its similarities to the Mind Flayer from the popular Netflix show Stranger things, one user said “pick them up, sell them, or eat them,” as they are “lovely and really expensive."

This creature is identified as a gaggle of Gooseneck barnacles they are considered a rare delicacy, known as percebes, with sweet and salty tasting flesh.

