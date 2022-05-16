Alien doorway on Mars? NASA’s mysterious images spark speculations of life beyond Earth

Photo - NASA/Twitter

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is known to explore faraway planets and galaxies and often reveals interesting photos from outer space. One particular photo released by NASA has now given rise to speculations that there is life beyond Earth.

The Mars Curiosity rover sent by NASA clicked images from the surface of Mars, and many spotted something peculiar about the photos. The recent photo by the NASA rover seemingly gave proof that there are aliens on Mars, leaving netizens stunned.

The NASA rover showed that there was a door-like structure in the middle of a rocky mountain on the surface of Mars, suggesting that something or someone living on the planet had created a special doorway or portal for transportation.

A black and white photo captured by the Mars Curiosity rover of NASA surfaced on social media a few days ago, sparking a string of conspiracy theories. The grainy photo shows a doorway carved into a stone fence or an uplifted rock, making it seem like a portal.

Image of a clearly cut door way in mountain on Mars is filmed by the curiosity rover on 7th may pic.twitter.com/q7TlgS5v36 — Citizen 1 (@citizen1448) May 13, 2022

As soon as the photo by NASA surfaced on the internet, netizens began coming forward with their own conspiracy theories about what it could be. While some believed that it could be a portal used by aliens, some said that the photograph was clicked from a certain angle which made it seem like a door.

There have been many speculations about life on Mars ever since the existence of water was detected on the red planet, and conspiracy theorists are certain that after this new evidence, there are aliens who reside on Mars.

Though many believe that the doorway was some sort of portal for the aliens, some netizens also offered a logical explanation for the photograph. Netizens said that the formation seemed like natural erosion, which had most likely occurred due to the constant earthquakes on the planet.

Many people have their own theories, but it sure is interesting to think that life might exist beyond the Earth!

