As Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday is around the corner, celebrations have already begun!

As Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday is around the corner, celebrations have already begun! Earlier today, the Gangubai Kathiawadi fame kicked off the celebrations in an intimate cake cutting moment alongside shutterbugs and her hubby, Ranbir Kapoor.

As her husband sang a sweet birthday song to light up the festivities, the actress stole the spotlight in a casual yet chic ethnic look. Alia Bhatt stunned in a soft baby pink kurta, paired with straigh-cut pants.

Her minimal kurta featured an intricate floral embroidery, a split crew neckline, and beautiful bell sleeves, exuding charm and elegance. The Animal star, on the other hand, opted for an all-white look. He wore a crisp white shirt and pants, flaunting his ever-young look with sunglasses.

Watch the post here

Elevating her simple yet chic look, Alia opted for a pair of diamond earrings. Well, if you want to steal Gangubai's incredible ethnic look, let us tell you that the kurta set comes from Mana label and is priced at Rs 22,500.

A perfect blend of comfort and style, Alia's chic kurta is perfect for every occasion.