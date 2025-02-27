Alia Bhatt, the fashionista of Bollywood, never fails to impress fans with her ever-rocking looks. Recently, the Gangubai actress stepped out in a casual yet classy look, grabbing eyeballs.

The actress was seen wearing a crisp white shirt, paired with light blue denims and a pair of casual white chappals. An Instagram page, under the name 'Instant Bollywood' shared a video of the actress, with the title "Simple yet stunning".

Watch the post here

So maybe this can be your next outfit!

Here's how netizens reacted

"Simplicity", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Nice".

Several others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section, praising Alia's look of the day.