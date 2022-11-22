Is this the first look of Ranbir-Alia's baby? Know truth behind the viral picture here

Photo claiming to be Alia Bhatt's newly born baby is circulating | Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

We are all excited to get a glimpse of the baby girl who came into the lives of B-town's favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. But due to the unwanted that these star kids get, many celebrity couples are choosing to avoid their children getting clicked. New parents Ranbir-Alia also have not shared any pictures of their child yet on any public platform.

However, a photo of Alia Bhatt holding a baby is circulating on social media claiming that it is the first picture of Alia's newborn baby girl. While as a matter of fact, neither Alia nor Ranbir has shared any photos of the newly born.

It was later found that the photo was published by an author named Ali Maffucci on the 'Inspiralised' blog site. Ali Maffucci in the blog post detailed the birth story of her identical twin boys, Rio and Sol.

In the real photo, Ali Maffucci is seen holding her identical twin boys. She also shared the same photo of social media platform Instagram on September 12, 2021.

Bollywood couple Ranbir and Alia announced the birth of their child on November 6, 2022. As of now, Ranbir and Alia did not share the pictures of their daughter. Even the media could not click the clear photographs of Ranbir and Alia’s daughter.