In a recent conversation with motivational speaker Jay Shetty in a podcast, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt shared how her life has taken a 180-degree turn after the birth of her daughter, Raha.

In a recent conversation with motivational speaker Jay Shetty in a podcast, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt shared how her life has taken a 180-degree turn after the birth of her daughter, Raha.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' fame revealed that her days are so full now, given the "mommy duties" keep her occupied thoughout the day.

“I don’t think you can prepare yourself for what you are about to feel. I have forgotten a lot of pre-motherhood feelings, life, or the way my brain functioned at that time. My days are so full now. I wonder what I was doing with my time earlier. Even if I wasn’t working, what was I doing in the day? Now, it’s a full day. I wake up at 7 am. She is asleep by 8-30-9 pm. I am asleep soon after 10.30 pm. From 7 am-10.30 pm, it’s like you are on a treadmill. It’s just like you are running,” Alia shared.

Shedding light on her bond with daughter Raha, the actress stated that she has become incessantly protective ever since she was born.

“There are multiple surprises on a daily basis currently because she is a toddler. She is really bubbling. The feeling of motherhood is definitely ever-evolving. I have become incessantly protective ever since she was born. I enjoyed the instant sort of nurturing. I was also filled with so much worry, which is a very normal feeling. Over time, the worry doesn’t go away. It changes form,” the 31-year-old actress said.

Speaking about actor and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's bond with their daughter, Alia Bhatt shared that the duo share a special friendship.

"He is very creative when it comes to entertaining her. She entertains him as well. They both have a very special friendship. When he looks at Raha, it’s like stars in his eyes. I have known Ranbir before and I know him now, I see the difference. He is so full. It’s sweet and special to watch their conversations and very often, I am sneakily videotaping a lot of their random moments until one of them looks at the camera. I then switch it off", she said.

Notably, days after the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt removed her daughter Raha's pictures from her Instagram handle, except for the ones in which her face is not clearly visible.