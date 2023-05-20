'Aladdin ka sofa' : Sofa soars through the sky during storm in Turkey, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Today's odd stuff includes a video that will puzzle you. So, a video of furniture flying through the air has gone viral after a strong storm hit Ankara, Turkey on May 17. Yes that did happen. The video has gone insanely viral on social media.

Multiple sofas flying during storm in Ankara, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/gWpzUuwDM8 — Guru of Nothing (@GuruOfNothing69) May 17, 2023

The video, which was shared by the Twitter page named Guru of Nothing and it captured the incredible moment when the sofa was propelled into the air. As the couch slammed with another building, onlookers were taken aback by the unexpected sight. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, and the sofa miraculously survived after landing in a nearby yard.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Gives the Magic carpet a whole new upgrade,” joked a Twitter user. “Erdogan will do anything to delay the election.,” added another. “People always say we will have flying Vehicles & now behold! A flying Sofa!,” joined a third. “Hope nobody was sitting on it” wrote a fourth.

The storm in Ankara caused substantial damage around the city, with winds exceeding 45 km per hour. Buildings' roofs and windows were blown off, trees were uprooted, and debris soared through the air. Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavas took to Twitter to warn citizens about the severe weather and urge them to take the required precautions. Residents posted videos and photographs of the storm's aftermath on social media, documenting their experiences.