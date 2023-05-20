Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Aladdin ka sofa' : Sofa soars through the sky during storm in Turkey, viral video

The video, which was shared by the Twitter page named Guru of Nothing and it captured the incredible moment when the sofa was propelled into the air. As the couch slammed with another building, onlookers were taken aback by the unexpected sight. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, and the sofa

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

'Aladdin ka sofa' : Sofa soars through the sky during storm in Turkey, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Today's odd stuff includes a video that will puzzle you. So, a video of furniture flying through the air has gone viral after a strong storm hit Ankara, Turkey on May 17. Yes that did happen. The video has gone insanely viral on social media.

The video, which was shared by the Twitter page named Guru of Nothing and it captured the incredible moment when the sofa was propelled  into the air. As the couch slammed with another building, onlookers were taken aback by the unexpected sight. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, and the sofa miraculously survived after landing in a nearby yard.

Some people on social media compared the visual to Aladdin and his magical carpet, while others were just surpris

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Gives the Magic carpet a whole new upgrade,” joked a Twitter user. “Erdogan will do anything to delay the election.,” added another. “People always say we will have flying Vehicles & now behold! A flying Sofa!,” joined a third. “Hope nobody was sitting on it” wrote a fourth.

The storm in Ankara caused substantial damage around the city, with winds exceeding 45 km per hour. Buildings' roofs and windows were blown off, trees were uprooted, and debris soared through the air. Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavas took to Twitter to warn citizens about the severe weather and urge them to take the required precautions. Residents posted videos and photographs of the storm's aftermath on social media, documenting their experiences.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.